Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PUMA SE (PUM.F) (PUM)

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR: PUM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/14/2020 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR PUM traded up €0.48 ($0.56) on Thursday, hitting €82.24 ($96.75). 358,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65. PUMA SE has a fifty-two week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a fifty-two week high of €84.30 ($99.18). The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion and a PE ratio of 208.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €74.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.86.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PUMA SE (PUMF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUMA SE (PUMF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.