Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,011 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,789 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 33,468 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 516.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 122,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,570. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $85.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.88). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

