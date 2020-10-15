Investors Buy High Volume of Realogy Put Options (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,006 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 9,433% compared to the average daily volume of 63 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RLGY shares. ValuEngine raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE RLGY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.08. 34,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,497. Realogy has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realogy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Williams purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. State Street Corp increased its stake in Realogy by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Realogy by 125.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 448,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Realogy during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Realogy during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Realogy by 44.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

