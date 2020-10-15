Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,428 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,603% compared to the average volume of 260 call options.

Enerplus stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 70,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $416.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.00.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 93.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. On average, analysts predict that Enerplus will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0076 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 38.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enerplus by 84.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 89,592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Enerplus by 143.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 46,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

