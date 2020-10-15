IoTeX Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Binance and Coineal. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $30.45 million and $10.43 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00040464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $561.01 or 0.04924889 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00032063 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Coineal, IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

