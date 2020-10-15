iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,592. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $81.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.