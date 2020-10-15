IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.00

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.93. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 789,032 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IZEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.52.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 62.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.