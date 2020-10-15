J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $194.64

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $194.64 and traded as high as $206.00. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $202.50, with a volume of 5,912,807 shares changing hands.

SBRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target (up from GBX 220 ($2.87)) on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 229.29 ($3.00).

The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 194.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40.

In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 69,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44), for a total value of £130,123.95 ($170,007.77).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

