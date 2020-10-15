James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.22

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Several research firms recently commented on JHX. Citigroup downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 893.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.