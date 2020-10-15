Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,916.00. Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group shares last traded at $1,914.00, with a volume of 20,817 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.01. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.65.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Company Profile (LON:JLT)

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc provides insurance, reinsurance, employee benefits related advice, brokerage, and associated service worldwide. The company's Risk and Insurance segment provides advice and consultancy services; brokerage and placement services; specialist insurance products; and other services in the areas, such as captive management, claims management and administration, capital raising, and corporate finance advice.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit