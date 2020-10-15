Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Athira Pharma, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Athira Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Athira Pharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.52) EPS.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $20.42.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Joseph Edelman acquired 1,058,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,008.00.

About Athira Pharma

There is no company description available for Athira Pharma Inc

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.