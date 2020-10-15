Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.95-8.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.89. The company issued revenue guidance of 0.0-1.0% to ~$82.0-82.8, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.66 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.95-8.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.93.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.10 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.36. The company has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.