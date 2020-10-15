KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.60

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.52, with a volume of 42678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist increased their price target on KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.88.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,823,795.50. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in KB Home by 119.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in KB Home by 5,070.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in KB Home by 116.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

