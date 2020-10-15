KeyCorp Raises Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $110.00

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RBC. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.14.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $99.30 on Monday. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $103.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

In related news, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $723,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,206.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $43,414.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Regal Beloit by 32.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 97.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 38.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4,929.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

