Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $11.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $103,547,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,290,539,000 after buying an additional 5,062,445 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after buying an additional 2,921,963 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 798.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after buying an additional 2,871,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

KMI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. 599,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,548,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

