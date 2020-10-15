Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $3.07. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 13,622 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 441,353 shares of company stock worth $1,315,635. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit