Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $3.07. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 13,622 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter.
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:KFS)
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.
