Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft’s (KNRRY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNRRY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,229. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

