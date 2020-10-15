Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KMTUY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Komatsu from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Komatsu from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Komatsu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Komatsu currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Komatsu alerts:

OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $23.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.47. Komatsu has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Komatsu had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Komatsu will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.