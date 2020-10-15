Krios Achieves Market Cap of $4.47 Million (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Krios token can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. Krios has a market cap of $4.47 million and $413.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00272175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00093673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00036031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.01471318 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00149725 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 tokens. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.