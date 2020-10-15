Kroger (NYSE:KR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.57.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35. Kroger has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,142.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,131. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 36.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,450 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 423.7% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,007,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,226 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 140.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,338,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,946 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 90.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,488,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,281,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.