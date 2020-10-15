Kuai Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.29 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.64 million and $7.29 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001309 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00274896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00093592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00036186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.22 or 0.01488897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00150244 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,933,484 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.