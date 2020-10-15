L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley Securities boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $33.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 53.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,588.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 168,153 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.