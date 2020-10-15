Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $183.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s FY2022 earnings at $14.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LH. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.26.

LH stock opened at $192.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $22,389,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $2,763,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

