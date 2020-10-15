Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.85

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and traded as high as $14.00. Lake Shore Bancorp shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lake Shore Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $85.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 16.24%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Lake Shore Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

