Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of LW stock opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

