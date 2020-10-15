Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the September 15th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 155.8 days.

MRPRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MRPRF remained flat at $$8.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $14.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27.

