Largo Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.74 Million (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Largo Coin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Largo Coin coin can now be purchased for about $9.95 or 0.00086354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Largo Coin has a market cap of $170.16 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00271925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00093550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.01465755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00149547 BTC.

Largo Coin’s total supply is 44,318,625 coins and its circulating supply is 17,105,835 coins. The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin . Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io

Largo Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Largo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Largo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

