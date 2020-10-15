Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives $34.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lazard from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Lazard stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.04. 3,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. Lazard has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. Lazard’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,610,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $549,182.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 250,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,620 shares of company stock worth $5,209,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Lazard by 2,307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

