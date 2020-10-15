LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) & FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Head to Head Review

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) and FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get LendingTree alerts:

This table compares LendingTree and FinVolution Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingTree -0.89% 8.61% 3.46% FinVolution Group 28.30% 24.68% 10.97%

LendingTree has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinVolution Group has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LendingTree and FinVolution Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingTree 1 3 9 0 2.62 FinVolution Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

LendingTree presently has a consensus target price of $322.64, suggesting a potential downside of 3.46%. Given LendingTree’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LendingTree is more favorable than FinVolution Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of LendingTree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of FinVolution Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of LendingTree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LendingTree and FinVolution Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingTree $1.11 billion 3.96 $17.83 million $4.02 83.13 FinVolution Group $856.50 million 0.69 $340.84 million $1.10 1.81

FinVolution Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LendingTree. FinVolution Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LendingTree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LendingTree beats FinVolution Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services. Its Consumer segment provides credit cards; personal, small business, student, and auto loans; deposit accounts; and other credit products, such as credit repair and debt settlement services. The company's Insurance segment includes information, tools, and access to insurance quote products, including home and automobile, through which consumers are matched with insurance lead aggregators to obtain insurance offers. It also operates CompareCards, an online source for side-by-side credit card comparison shopping; SimpleTuition, an online marketing platform for student loans; MagnifyMoney, a consumer facing media property that offers editorial content, expert commentary, tools, and resources; SnapCap, an online platform, which connects business owners with lenders; ValuePenguin, a personal finance website that offers consumers objective analysis; QuoteWizard.com, a marketplace for insurance comparison; and Student Loan Hero, a personal finance website dedicated to helping student loan borrowers manage their student debt. The company was formerly known as Tree.com, Inc. and changed its name to LendingTree, Inc. in January 2015. LendingTree, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products. As of June 30, 2020, it had approximately 110.4 million cumulative registered users. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019. FinVolution Group was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.