Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NYSE:DHC) Financial Review

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Life Storage pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Life Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Diversified Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Life Storage and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 4 6 0 2.60 Diversified Healthcare Trust 1 4 1 0 2.00

Life Storage currently has a consensus price target of $111.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.67%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.44%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Life Storage.

Volatility and Risk

Life Storage has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 43.67% 12.00% 6.01% Diversified Healthcare Trust -7.14% -3.33% -1.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Life Storage and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $574.74 million 9.44 $258.70 million $5.62 20.58 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.04 billion 0.82 -$88.23 million $1.31 2.74

Life Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Life Storage beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000-plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

