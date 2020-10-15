Lightstreams (PHT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,800.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $5,800.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00040316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008683 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.43 or 0.04865201 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00050738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031746 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,928,016 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.