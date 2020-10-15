Line (NYSE:LN) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Line (NYSE:LN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Line alerts:

Shares of NYSE LN opened at $51.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26. Line has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $53.62.

Line (NYSE:LN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $556.98 million for the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Line will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LN. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Line by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Line during the second quarter worth $231,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Line during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Line by 14.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.