Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Shares Gap Up to $2.33

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.48. Lion Group shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 1,400 shares.

Lion Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGHL)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract-for-difference trading, insurance brokerage, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

