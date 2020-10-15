LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Shares Gap Down to $8.29

LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $7.54. LiqTech International shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.
LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.
LiqTech International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.
