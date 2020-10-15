LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Shares Gap Down to $8.29

LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $7.54. LiqTech International shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. North Run Capital LP purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,911,491 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,100 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 932,975 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 98,890 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 859,029 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 87,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233,730 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

