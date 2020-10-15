Lisk Achieves Market Cap of $140.69 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00009682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, COSS, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $140.69 million and $2.03 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00023174 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00019481 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003557 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,153,972 coins and its circulating supply is 126,144,683 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Upbit, Coindeal, BitBay, Binance, Poloniex, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Exrates, Coinroom, YoBit, Huobi, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Livecoin, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Bittrex, COSS, Bitbns and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.