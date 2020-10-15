Litecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.33 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.26 billion and $2.33 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $49.58 or 0.00431098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002654 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,675,265 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

