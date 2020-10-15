Litecoin Plus (LCP) Achieves Market Cap of $85,593.35

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 62.7% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $85,593.35 and approximately $94.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

