LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.59

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $10.69. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 50,361 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SCD)
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
