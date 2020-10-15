LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.59

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $10.69. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 50,361 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $163,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,127.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 185,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 170,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 255.7% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 52,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.