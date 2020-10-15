LockTrip Market Capitalization Achieves $5.91 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $7,481.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003467 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars.

