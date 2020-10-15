Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) Short Interest Down 97.4% in September

Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LBCC stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Long Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.34.
About Long Blockchain
