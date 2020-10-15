Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) Short Interest Down 97.4% in September

Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LBCC stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Long Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.34.

About Long Blockchain

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade under the The Original Long Island brand name. In addition, the company focuses on developing and investing in blockchain technology solutions.

