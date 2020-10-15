Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Loop Industries stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $318.71 million, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.71. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 20.53, a current ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOOP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.
Loop Industries Company Profile
Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.
