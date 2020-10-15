Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Loop Industries stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $318.71 million, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.71. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 20.53, a current ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOOP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

In other news, Director Laurence G. Sellyn acquired 10,000 shares of Loop Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,027.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nelson Gentiletti acquired 5,000 shares of Loop Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,326.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 47.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

