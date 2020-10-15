LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $194.61

LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $194.61 and traded as high as $215.00. LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) shares last traded at $213.00, with a volume of 2,215 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $215.61 million and a P/E ratio of 12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 215.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 194.90.

About LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

