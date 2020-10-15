Luvu Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Update

Luvu Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, an increase of 11,337.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUVU opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Luvu Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear, a product line that consists of differently shaped cushions and props under the Liberator brand; sex furniture pieces, which are marketed under the Esse, Flip Stage, Equus Wave, and the Equus brands; and products based on shredded polyurethane foam under the Zeppelin brand.

