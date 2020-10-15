Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) (TSE:LYD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) (TSE:LYD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $315.20. Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) shares last traded at $315.20, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,046.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -616.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$297.93.

Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LYD)

Lydian International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Caucasus region. The company focuses on exploring gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on its 100% owned Amulsar gold project that covers an area of 113 square kilometers located in south-central Armenia.

