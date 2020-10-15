Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Down 93.6% in September

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the September 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mace Security International stock remained flat at $$0.44 on Thursday. 2,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,874. Mace Security International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands.

