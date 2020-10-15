Manitok Energy (OTCMKTS:MKRYF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Manitok Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKRYF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Manitok Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 16,913 shares changing hands.

About Manitok Energy (OTCMKTS:MKRYF)

Manitok Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. The company's products include light crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on conventional oil and gas reservoirs in the Canadian foothills and southeast Alberta.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Manitok Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitok Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.