Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $627.81

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $627.81 and traded as high as $732.50. Marshalls shares last traded at $718.30, with a volume of 385,534 shares trading hands.

MSLH has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Marshalls alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 649.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 628.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.27. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 105.22.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (7.25) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marshalls plc will post 2705.5967244 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.