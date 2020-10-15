Marston's PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Update

Marston's PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a growth of 5,363.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,240.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MARZF remained flat at $$0.52 during midday trading on Thursday. Marston's has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53.

Marston's Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Destination and Premium, Taverns, and Brewing. It provides premium cask, kegs, and bottled and canned beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

