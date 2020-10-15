Marston's PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Update

Marston's PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a growth of 5,363.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,240.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MARZF remained flat at $$0.52 during midday trading on Thursday. Marston's has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53.
