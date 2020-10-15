Masari (MSR) Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, Masari has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Masari has a total market capitalization of $180,855.46 and approximately $80.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Masari

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

