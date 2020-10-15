Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Receives $21.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $68,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $18,541,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,072,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,140,000 after buying an additional 782,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2,059.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 544,213 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,180,000. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. 64,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.46. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $30.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Analyst Recommendations for Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit