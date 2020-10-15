Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Receives $21.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $68,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $18,541,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,072,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,140,000 after buying an additional 782,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2,059.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 544,213 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,180,000. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. 64,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.46. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $30.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.